piney green
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:34 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1968 W Brandymill Ln
1968 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1968 W Brandymill Ln - This 2 bedroom townhouse located in Hunters Creek's Indian Wells won't last long. Located close to area bases, schools and shopping. Fenced backyard. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4936803)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Live Oak Court
118 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$717
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Close to Camp Lejeune Pets Negotiable - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Close to an array of shopping, entertainment and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 Live Oak Ct
125 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
125 Live Oak Ct Available 07/22/20 Adorable Duplex! - Adorable duplex conveniently located right outside the main gate of Camp Lejeune. Wonderful cul-de-sac home site. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning FP.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Live Oak Ct
110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Duplex~110 Live Oak Ct. - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hunters Creek on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
414 Winners Circle N
414 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
Welcome home to this wonderful home with spacious living room with fireplace to snuggle up by on cold nights. The home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with large closets in each bedroom for lots of storage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1794 sqft
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Come see this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex unit in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek. New paint and floors, new appliances, and large fenced in back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
89 Aspen Place
89 Aspen Place, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with brand new carpet in bedrooms! Living Room w/ fireplace. Eat in kitchen with all the appliances, new stove & newer refrigerator & dishwasher.! Fenced backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2606 Brookfield Drive
2606 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings in living room, spacious kitchen with dining area, breakfast bar & lots of cabinets, storage shed, patio , bonus room & large back yard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
109 Skipping Stone Lane
109 Skipping Stone Ln, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Your going to LOVE this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Convenient to Camp Lejeune & local beaches! Large covered Front Porch to welcome your family and guests. Spacious Living Room w/ fireplace and laminate hardwood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
109 Mesa Lane
109 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Mesa Lane in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
106 Browning Court
106 Browning Court, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1804 sqft
Beautiful home located Off Highway 24 in Hunters Trail area of Midway Park. Three bedroom with a bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. Great location close to Camp Lejeune main gate, Piney Green gate, shopping, and schools. Large deck off the back.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
112 Yellowwood Drive
112 Yellowood Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
$125 off first month's rent! Nice split-floor plan home with vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room with fireplace, and large master bedroom with private bath. $40 nonrefundable application fee per each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
206 Hickory Grove Drive
206 Hickory Grove Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Hickory Grove Drive in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
413 Sullivan Loop Road
413 Sullivan Loop Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1144 Pueblo Drive
1144 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
Ask
undefined
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
498 Hemlock Drive
498 Hemlock Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
219 Mesa Lane
219 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
882 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area shopping and restaurants. Home features a fireplace to snuggle up to on chilly nights. All pets must be approved by homeowner.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
115 Glenside Court
115 Glenside Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
877 sqft
Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home.
The average rent price for Piney Green rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
Some of the colleges located in the Piney Green area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, and Pitt Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Piney Green from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, Northchase, and Hampstead.