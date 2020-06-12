/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, NC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
125 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
274 Caldwell Loop
274 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1159 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home available immediately! END UNIT! Pets negotiable! (under 40lbs please) ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Cornerstone Place
112 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhouse. Nice kitchen with all appliances, built-in microwave and pantry. The townhouse has a HOA which takes care of the lawn - tenant to maintain any shrubs or flower beds.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Marlene Drive
145 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Adorably Updated! - Schedule your own personal showing of this great two bedroom two bath home on Marlene Drive.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Ravenwood #A
107 Ravenwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
107 Ravenwood #A Available 07/10/20 Main Gate Access within Minutes! - 2 BR/ 1 Bath apartment located on 1st floor. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen/living room space. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Minutes to MCAS main gate. Lawn and trash included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Fairwood Court
210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
210 Fairwood Court Available 07/06/20 210 Fairwood Court, Jacksonville - Two bedroom, End unit townhouse. Well maintained. New LVP flooring being installed in kitchen as well as all new carpet between tenants.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Streamwood Drive
607 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$847
1024 sqft
607 Streamwood Drive Available 06/19/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Centrally Located, Pet Negotiable - Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home that is centrally located in Jacksonville.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Indian Drive
2322 Indian Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Priced right!!! Upgraded unit!! 2 bedroom with utilities included!! That''s right water, trash and lawn care are paid for you!! Unit also comes with a personal washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Davis Street
1220 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located within minutes to lots of amenities in Jacksonville! The property has new paint throughout and like new flooring. Call to schedule a showing today!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pinegrove Court
100 Pinegrove Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome! Upgraded kitchen! Electric Fireplace! Pets negotiable!(under 40lbs please)ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4009 Banister Loop
4009 Banister Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
This is the PERFECT townhome! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located in the center of everything! Home is located at the back of the neighborhood in the last section for a little more privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
193 Corey Circle
193 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Jacksonville city limits. Newly remodeled home offers like new floors and like new paint throughout.Give our office a call today to schedule a showing!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
504 Williams Street
504 Williams Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
125 King George Court
125 King George Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
Super well maintained town home recently renovated. Beautiful new ceramic tile back splash in kitchen along with a chic new pendant light over the kitchen sink. New light fixtures in both bathrooms and framed mirrors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
168 Corey Circle
168 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
YOU BELONG IN THE CITY!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with living room, eat in kitchen, privacy fenced back yard and just minutes from Camp Lejeune Military Base, Shopping and Restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
189 Corey Circle
189 Corey Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome located close to shopping and Camp Lejeune Military Base. This home will not last long call today.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 Palace Circle
112 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Check out this stunning 2 bedroom home. This home is an end unit, newly renovated, and one story. Hurry because this home will not last long. Call today to schedule your private showing
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
329 Richlands Avenue
329 Richlands Ave, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
Nestled in the city limits of Jacksonville you will find Brookview Townhomes. The first floor of this town home contains a living room, storage closet, dining area and spacious kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
164 Cornerstone Place
164 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
Nice townhouse just minutes to Camp Lejeune. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths in this cozy subdivision of Cornerstone Place. It is very convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
167 Marlene Drive
167 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
undefined
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
129 King George Court
129 King George Court, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
888 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
165 Marlene Drive
165 Marlene Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
908 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and both bases you will find this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Great open floor plan with nice size living room, dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space.
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balcony
Jacksonville Apartments with GarageJacksonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with PoolJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC