Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly playground

Nice townhouse just minutes to Camp Lejeune. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths in this cozy subdivision of Cornerstone Place. It is very convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants. There is a park within walking distance from the subdivision with a playground, walking trails and access to the water. Schedule your appointment today!One small dog is negotiable. NO CATS.