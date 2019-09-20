All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 10688 Coronet Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
10688 Coronet Ct
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

10688 Coronet Ct

10688 Coronet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10688 Coronet Court, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HARRISBURG RENTALS, 4&5 BRS, $1900 to $2700 MTHLY - Property Id: 125573

**Listed address and photos are not of the actual home. THIS IS NOT A SCAM. I have 25 years Real Estate experience in the Charlotte region**

- Many homes are available for rent in the Harrisburg area through investment group I'm representing - These homes aren't found in other rental searches - ALSO, there are 100's of homes available in Charlotte, the surrounding counties and SC available through same investment group - Monthly rents depend on the area and size of home you want and they range from $1900 to $3400 monthly - * To receive a list of available rentals call or text 704-507-6123 * PRE APPROVAL FOR HOMES - Min credit score 550 - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Minimum $70,000 yearly household income - 35 to 40 day move in times - PETS ARE WELCOME!!

- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, Realtor/Broker since 1994
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125573p
Property Id 125573

(RLNE5043099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10688 Coronet Ct have any available units?
10688 Coronet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 10688 Coronet Ct have?
Some of 10688 Coronet Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10688 Coronet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10688 Coronet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10688 Coronet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10688 Coronet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct offer parking?
No, 10688 Coronet Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10688 Coronet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct have a pool?
No, 10688 Coronet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct have accessible units?
No, 10688 Coronet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10688 Coronet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10688 Coronet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10688 Coronet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College