10688 Coronet Ct

HARRISBURG RENTALS, 4&5 BRS, $1900 to $2700 MTHLY - Property Id: 125573



**Listed address and photos are not of the actual home. THIS IS NOT A SCAM. I have 25 years Real Estate experience in the Charlotte region**



- Many homes are available for rent in the Harrisburg area through investment group I'm representing - These homes aren't found in other rental searches - ALSO, there are 100's of homes available in Charlotte, the surrounding counties and SC available through same investment group - Monthly rents depend on the area and size of home you want and they range from $1900 to $3400 monthly - * To receive a list of available rentals call or text 704-507-6123 * PRE APPROVAL FOR HOMES - Min credit score 550 - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Minimum $70,000 yearly household income - 35 to 40 day move in times - PETS ARE WELCOME!!



- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, Realtor/Broker since 1994

