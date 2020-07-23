107 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC
Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.
The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Harrisburg offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.
Some 2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.
Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Harrisburg. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.