3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6636 Thistle Down Drive
6636 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC
Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile).
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6081 Diamond Place
6081 Diamond Place, Harrisburg, NC
Beautiful European style, true custom build with no detail missed. No other like it in the area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3404 Burnage Hall Road
3404 Burnage Hall Road, Harrisburg, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
423 Parallel Drive
423 Parallel Drive, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1577 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5536 Hammermill Drive
5536 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor Bedrooms: 4 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.
Last updated March 16 at 05:39am
1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
5087 Crabapple Lane
5087 Crabapple Ln, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Extraordinary custom built home! Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8216 Laurel Oak Court
8216 Laurel Oak Court, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC
- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10303 Rockwood Road
10303 Rockwood Road, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Lovely Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Charlotte Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10920 Faringford Court
10920 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1087 sqft
Adorable Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,087 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
2900 Silkstream Lane
2900 Silkstream Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4277 Maybrook Court, SW
4277 Maybrook Court Southwest, Concord, NC
- Beautiful 2 story home. Open kitchen and formal dining room. Master bath includes dual vanity, tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
4010 Woolcott Avenue
4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features! The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10701 Hunters Trace Ct
10701 Hunters Trace Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Loevly home in Mallard Crossing! - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Mallard Crossing. Large sized living room with accented brick fireplace (Decoration Only) and vaulted ceilings. Spacious dining room for enjoyment with a sun-filled kitchen.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
13822 Carleen Way Drive
13822 Carleen Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1861 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
49 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
