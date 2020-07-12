Apartment List
/
NC
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

187 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Berry Ridge Drive
5650 Berry Ridge Drive, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2854 sqft
Former Model Home in Community, Brick Executive Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5536 Hammermill Drive
5536 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2915 sqft
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - Subdivision: Providence Manor Bedrooms: 4 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,698
2505 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated March 16 at 05:39am
1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4299 sqft
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Harris - Houston
2421 Haybrook Lane
2421 Haybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1884 sqft
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in beautiful Neighborhood. This property offers 1,884 square feet of living space Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9352 Perseverance Drive
9352 Perseverance Drive, Cabarrus County, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4058 sqft
2015 Built 3 story home in Brookedale Commons! This home features an office, formal dining room and open kitchen with granite countertops and gas cooktop stove, Hardwoods throughout most of the main level, and Guest Suite with Full bath on the main

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverwood
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1115 sqft
Charming Rancher Style Home on Cul-De-Sac Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Back Creek Church Road
3581 Draycott Ave
3581 Draycott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,400
1323 sqft
Nice townhome in great community. Minutes from Harris teeter, and I-485. This community has 2 pools and playgrounds. The home has fresh paint. A must see!
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
31 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1364 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
University City South
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
University City North
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1202 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
8 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
99 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harrisburg, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harrisburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Garage
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with ParkingHarrisburg Apartments with Pool
Harrisburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College