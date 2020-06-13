Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC

Finding an apartment in Harrisburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2505 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
6636 Thistle Down Drive
6636 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
3000 sqft
Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile).
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
8216 Laurel Oak Court
8216 Laurel Oak Court, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2288 sqft
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features! The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
13822 Carleen Way Drive
13822 Carleen Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1861 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bradfield Farms
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
University City North
55 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
College Downs
5 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
College Downs
10 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
University City North
16 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City North
24 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harrisburg, NC

Finding an apartment in Harrisburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

