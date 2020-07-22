92 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with washer-dryers
Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.
The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.