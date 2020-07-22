Apartment List
/
NC
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6411 Town Hall Pl
6411 Town Hall Place, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
Top floor condo in Harrisburg Town Center. This unit has a split three bedroom two bath plan.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Harris - Houston
10701 Hunters Trace Ct
10701 Hunters Trace Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Loevly home in Mallard Crossing! - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Mallard Crossing. Large sized living room with accented brick fireplace (Decoration Only) and vaulted ceilings. Spacious dining room for enjoyment with a sun-filled kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
92 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
40 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
18 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
12 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
University City North
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
22 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
22 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
University City North
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,087
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Bradfield Farms
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
39 Units Available
University City North
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
144 Units Available
Mineral Springs
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,124
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
7 Units Available
University City North
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
28 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Harrisburg, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Harrisburg can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

