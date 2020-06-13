Apartment List
NC
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with balcony
170 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4299 sqft
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1980 sqft
- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open.

1 Unit Available
10303 Rockwood Road
10303 Rockwood Road, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Lovely Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Charlotte Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10920 Faringford Court
10920 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1087 sqft
Adorable Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,087 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2288 sqft
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features! The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring.

Harris - Houston
1 Unit Available
10701 Hunters Trace Ct
10701 Hunters Trace Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Loevly home in Mallard Crossing! - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Mallard Crossing. Large sized living room with accented brick fireplace (Decoration Only) and vaulted ceilings. Spacious dining room for enjoyment with a sun-filled kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

$
Cabarrus Country Club
21 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

$
University City North
54 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

University City North
17 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

42 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

University City North
24 Units Available
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1273 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
Verified

University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

49 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
105 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

$
College Downs
10 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$986
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

$
Harris - Houston
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

$
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Harrisburg, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Harrisburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

