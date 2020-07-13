/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
169 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5650 Berry Ridge Drive
5650 Berry Ridge Drive, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2854 sqft
Former Model Home in Community, Brick Executive Home, 5 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5516 Hammermill Drive
5516 Hammermill Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,698
2505 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
6411 Town Hall Pl
6411 Town Hall Place, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
Top floor condo in Harrisburg Town Center. This unit has a split three bedroom two bath plan.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Back Creek Church Road
4803 Sunburst Lane
4803 Sunburst Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2472 sqft
Large, traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located between Harrisburg and the University area! The floorplan features a combined formal living and dining area.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Back Creek Church Road
13822 Carleen Way Drive
13822 Carleen Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1861 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest
4111 Zebulon Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
20 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Newell
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
University City South
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
University City North
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1202 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
99 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
20 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
University City North
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.