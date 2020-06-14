Apartment List
/
NC
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrisburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1943 Moss Creek Drive
1943 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1828 sqft
1943 Moss Creek Drive Available 07/20/20 Canterfield Estates of Harrisburg - Great home located in the town of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County, 2 car garage, large kitchen and dinning room. Nice wood flooring on first level, carpet on second level.

1 of 1

Last updated March 16 at 05:39am
1 Unit Available
3840 Grovesner Street
3840 Grovesner St, Harrisburg, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4299 sqft
AMAZING HOME w/ main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington. 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home full of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane
12026 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1980 sqft
- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
4010 Woolcott Avenue
4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1829 sqft
Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Back Creek Church Road
1 Unit Available
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2288 sqft
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features! The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University City South
8 Units Available
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1479 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
University City North
4 Units Available
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1353 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
College Downs
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
University City North
16 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mineral Springs
165 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1109 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University City North
11 Units Available
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1403 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bradfield Farms
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
University City North
55 Units Available
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
University City North
12 Units Available
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$942
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Harris - Houston
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harrisburg, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harrisburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Garage
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with ParkingHarrisburg Apartments with PoolHarrisburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harrisburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisburg Furnished ApartmentsHarrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College