130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, NC

2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom...

1 Unit Available
4225 Coulter Crossing
4225 Coulter Crossing, Harrisburg, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1726 sqft
COMING SOON...This bright and spacious brick front end unit townhouse has dual master suites! Neutral paint throughout. The main level features a living room and a sun room that opens to the kitchen with a separate eating area.
19 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
19 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
19 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
10 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1051 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
6 Units Available
University City North
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
11 Units Available
University City North
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1265 sqft
Near great shopping and dining. Easy access to interstates and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Units have modern kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
University City South
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1025 sqft
Located near the University of North Carolina off I-485. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, all with washer/dryer hook-up, patio or balcony and granite counters. Amenities in this "green" community include a pool.
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1164 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
12 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1232 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
22 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
41 Units Available
University City North
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
28 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
22 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1116 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
28 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1092 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
14 Units Available
University City North
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1053 sqft
Welcoming community with resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center and sports court. Located close to Blue Line light rail/LYNX and UNC campus. Units are recently renovated with fireplace and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Newell
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
11 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1178 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
36 Units Available
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1113 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in University Research Park. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bocce court and bike storage. Easy access I-85, I-485 and UNC at Charlotte.
6 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
1 Unit Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
949 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
10 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1163 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
83 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
12 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1132 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
City Guide for Harrisburg, NC

Harrisburg: Though not incorporated until 1973, this town got its humble beginnings, and its name, from Robert Harris. Though Harris wasn't one of the original settlers, who had actually shown up between 1732 and 1765, his arrival in 1766 is what eventually led to the Harrisburg name.

The Town of Harrisburg, as residents like to call it, is a thriving small suburb to the northeast of Charlotte. Between 2000 and 2010, the number of residents in the city more than doubled, and features like the availability of land and the construction of an industrial park undoubtedly had at least a partial effect on that. Even with this huge population increase, though, Harrisburg is still one of the safest towns you could ever find in America. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg, NC

2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Harrisburg that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

