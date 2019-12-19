All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

10684 Coronet Ct

10684 Coronet Court · No Longer Available
Location

10684 Coronet Court, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HARRISBURG, LOTS OF RENTALS, $2000 to $2900 MTHLY - Property Id: 126793

Listed address and photo are not of the actual home available - Investment group has many homes for rent in this area starting around $2000 a month - These homes have 3, 4 & 5 bedrooms, upgraded kitchens, community amenities, quality schools, pets ARE welcome! Not the are you want? Same Investment group has 100's of homes in most areas including SC starting around $1900 a month - Min 1yr rental - Min credit score 550 - Stable employment - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 yearly household income - 2 months rent for deposit - If you love the home and community while renting, the investment group will sell you the home - Get free link to available homes by calling or texting 704-507-6123
- NOT A SCAM - I have 25 years real Estate experience in Charlotte region
- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, 1994
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126793
Property Id 126793

(RLNE5389154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 Coronet Ct have any available units?
10684 Coronet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 10684 Coronet Ct have?
Some of 10684 Coronet Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 Coronet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10684 Coronet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 Coronet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10684 Coronet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct offer parking?
No, 10684 Coronet Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10684 Coronet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct have a pool?
No, 10684 Coronet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct have accessible units?
No, 10684 Coronet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10684 Coronet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10684 Coronet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10684 Coronet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
