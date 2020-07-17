All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 7582 Beverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
7582 Beverly Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

7582 Beverly Drive

7582 Beverly Drive · (910) 964-7606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Seventy-First
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7582 Beverly Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home available to rent that is convenient to miliary base, shopping, & doctors. Home has a large lot and wooded area in the rear. The home includes a private patio, formal dining room and living areas for entertaining. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**

Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.

Showings by Appointment Only Please call or text on the company cell at 910-964-7606 or spoatjacksonbrowne@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a viewing for the property.

To see additional rental properties please visit https://www.spoatjacksonbrowne.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7582 Beverly Drive have any available units?
7582 Beverly Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7582 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 7582 Beverly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7582 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7582 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7582 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7582 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7582 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 7582 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7582 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7582 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7582 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 7582 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7582 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 7582 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7582 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7582 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7582 Beverly Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity