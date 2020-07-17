7582 Beverly Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home available to rent that is convenient to miliary base, shopping, & doctors. Home has a large lot and wooded area in the rear. The home includes a private patio, formal dining room and living areas for entertaining. Deposit is credit based. Lessee shall be responsible for arranging for and paying for all utility services required on the premises, as well as maintaining the yard. You must have excellent rental history/references and credit. Email with questions or to schedule an appointment to view the property. **All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. **WE DO NOT ACCEPT THIRD PARTY APPLICATIONS**



Pets accepted upon approval, there is $200 Nonrefundable Pet deposit per pet plus $10-30 per pet per month.



Showings by Appointment Only Please call or text on the company cell at 910-964-7606 or spoatjacksonbrowne@yahoo.com for more information or to schedule a viewing for the property.



To see additional rental properties please visit https://www.spoatjacksonbrowne.com