All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 7128 Ashwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
7128 Ashwood Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7128 Ashwood Cir

7128 Ashwood Circle · (910) 864-3955 ext. 609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Westover
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7128 Ashwood Circle, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Westover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7128 Ashwood Cir · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - This 4-Bed Room 2-Bath Room Ranch style home is nestled in an established neighborhood on a quiet Cul-de-sac!  Easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB,  shopping, restaurants, and more!  This 1628 square foot home comes with all appliances, single car attached garage (368 sq ft), hard wood floors NEWLY re-finished, tile in kitchen and bathrooms,  NEW paint throughout, fenced in back yard, large screened in porch and deck for out door entertaining!  Washer/dryer connections in laundry room, bonus room can be used as formal dining room off kitchen!  MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!

AVAILABLE NOW!

*PETS LIMIT 1-CAT OR DOG 25 LBS OR LESS!

(RLNE5879488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Ashwood Cir have any available units?
7128 Ashwood Cir has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7128 Ashwood Cir have?
Some of 7128 Ashwood Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Ashwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Ashwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Ashwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Ashwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Ashwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7128 Ashwood Cir offers parking.
Does 7128 Ashwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Ashwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Ashwood Cir have a pool?
No, 7128 Ashwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7128 Ashwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 7128 Ashwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Ashwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7128 Ashwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7128 Ashwood Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28301
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity