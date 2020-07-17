7128 Ashwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME VIEW TODAY! (MP) - This 4-Bed Room 2-Bath Room Ranch style home is nestled in an established neighborhood on a quiet Cul-de-sac! Easy access to Fort Bragg/Pope AFB, shopping, restaurants, and more! This 1628 square foot home comes with all appliances, single car attached garage (368 sq ft), hard wood floors NEWLY re-finished, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, NEW paint throughout, fenced in back yard, large screened in porch and deck for out door entertaining! Washer/dryer connections in laundry room, bonus room can be used as formal dining room off kitchen! MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!



AVAILABLE NOW!



*PETS LIMIT 1-CAT OR DOG 25 LBS OR LESS!



