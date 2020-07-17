All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

590 Ambrose Pl

590 Ambrose Place · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

590 Ambrose Place, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 590 Ambrose Pl · Avail. now

$2,270

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Coming Soon (Early August) Stunning Buckhead Home! (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Early August)
Beautiful executive home in centrally located Buckhead filled with gorgeous features and amenities! Home offers a formal living and dining room, 2 story great room, 4 bedrooms, which includes a 1st floor guest room, recreation room, gourmet kitchen, spectacular yard, side load garage and immaculate landscaping!

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE2537880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Ambrose Pl have any available units?
590 Ambrose Pl has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Ambrose Pl have?
Some of 590 Ambrose Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Ambrose Pl currently offering any rent specials?
590 Ambrose Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Ambrose Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Ambrose Pl is pet friendly.
Does 590 Ambrose Pl offer parking?
Yes, 590 Ambrose Pl offers parking.
Does 590 Ambrose Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Ambrose Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Ambrose Pl have a pool?
No, 590 Ambrose Pl does not have a pool.
Does 590 Ambrose Pl have accessible units?
No, 590 Ambrose Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Ambrose Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Ambrose Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
