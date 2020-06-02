5325 Nessee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M. Bdrm w/garden tub, plantation blinds, and much more! Pets per owner approval. Pest control covered by the homeowner. TEXT HPM1316 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/