All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 5325 Nessee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
5325 Nessee Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:23 PM

5325 Nessee Street

5325 Nessee Street · (910) 867-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Jack Britt
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jack Britt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,420

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M. Bdrm w/garden tub, plantation blinds, and much more! Pets per owner approval. Pest control covered by the homeowner. TEXT HPM1316 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Nessee Street have any available units?
5325 Nessee Street has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Nessee Street have?
Some of 5325 Nessee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Nessee Street currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Nessee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Nessee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Nessee Street is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Nessee Street offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Nessee Street offers parking.
Does 5325 Nessee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Nessee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Nessee Street have a pool?
No, 5325 Nessee Street does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Nessee Street have accessible units?
No, 5325 Nessee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Nessee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Nessee Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5325 Nessee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity