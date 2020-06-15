All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2116 Harlee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
2116 Harlee St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:36 AM

2116 Harlee St

2116 Harlee Street · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2116 Harlee St · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Nestled in quiet well established home in Fayetville\Haymount area. This gem sets back on a corner lot, a 3 bedroom bathroom. Brand new carpet, newly updated kitchen, vaulted ceiling in den. Utility room. Office. Large fenced yard w/side block-paver patio/ Well maintained home, a must see in in a great locations.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet. (No more than two and no larger than 30lbs each)

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE2366868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Harlee St have any available units?
2116 Harlee St has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Harlee St have?
Some of 2116 Harlee St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Harlee St currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Harlee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Harlee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Harlee St is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Harlee St offer parking?
No, 2116 Harlee St does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Harlee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Harlee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Harlee St have a pool?
No, 2116 Harlee St does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Harlee St have accessible units?
No, 2116 Harlee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Harlee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Harlee St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2116 Harlee St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Landmark
146 London Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity