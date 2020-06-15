Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Nestled in quiet well established home in Fayetville\Haymount area. This gem sets back on a corner lot, a 3 bedroom bathroom. Brand new carpet, newly updated kitchen, vaulted ceiling in den. Utility room. Office. Large fenced yard w/side block-paver patio/ Well maintained home, a must see in in a great locations.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet. (No more than two and no larger than 30lbs each)



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



