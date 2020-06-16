Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

1432 Pine Valley Loop Available 06/22/20 Haymount Charm Home - 1432 Pine Valley Loop is a property for families looking for a home. This single-family home is located in the historic Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville NC. This 1318 sq. foot, three bedroom and two bath charming home is positioned approximately two miles from newly revitalized Hay Street and nine miles from Fort Bragg. The homes proximity provides easy access to Hwy 401 and I-95. Over the last 10 years, downtown Fayetteville has undergone gentrification efforts resulting in a more attractive venue for local families and visitors. Historical Hay Street area includes the Airborne & Special Operations Museum, local restaurants, and more.

Along with its prime location, this home is undergoing a total remodel and is expected to available in June 2020. Residents will find updates in every room throughout the home. Residents will have a new master bedroom with updated closets, new shelving and storage, as well as a new master bath. The master bathroom has a new and expanded tile shower, sliding glass shower door, new vanity, new marble countertop, new sink and fixtures, closet space, and toilet. This upgrade provides an attractive, clean, and comfortable use for all residents.

Clients will have an updated kitchen that includes a new dishwasher and oven. The kitchen floor has new Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) and a new tile backsplash for a finished look. The homes laundry room received a complete update that includes new wiring, washer / dryer hook ups, and storage area creating more useful space in the mud room. All the homes previous five closets are updated increasing the use of space and storage throughout the home.

The house has newly installed insulated windows that enhances heating and cooling efficiency within the home. Both outside doors are replaced and the side entrance steps are updated increasing the safety and security of the home. The entire home interior received updated painting and trim work. In addition, the guest rooms have had ceilings replaced and refinished with all the original hardwood floors refinished.

This property comes with monthly pest control and yard service provided by owner. This home is a perfect starter home for a family. If you are looking for a property that is more like a home then a rental, consider this property. Viewings of the home are available upon request.



(RLNE5037057)