Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 Homeplace Court
140 Homeplace Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
140 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment on quiet cul de sac street. Recent updates include new paint and new carpet. Private wood deck. Plenty of resident parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Homeplace Court have any available units?
140 Homeplace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, NC
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 140 Homeplace Court have?
Some of 140 Homeplace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 140 Homeplace Court currently offering any rent specials?
140 Homeplace Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Homeplace Court pet-friendly?
No, 140 Homeplace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 140 Homeplace Court offer parking?
Yes, 140 Homeplace Court does offer parking.
Does 140 Homeplace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Homeplace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Homeplace Court have a pool?
No, 140 Homeplace Court does not have a pool.
Does 140 Homeplace Court have accessible units?
No, 140 Homeplace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Homeplace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Homeplace Court has units with dishwashers.
