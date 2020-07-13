/
pet friendly apartments
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
2 Units Available
Hayes Barton
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2819 Beckett's Ridge Drive
2819 Becketts Ridge Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Nice Updated 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home Low Maintenance Wooded Lot. Convenient to 85 / 40 and Shopping. Wood Burning Fireplace. Concrete Drive Way, Hardwood Floors, Pet Friendly with Owner Approval, Washer and Dryer
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,279
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5761 Roy Cooper Lane
5761 Roy Cooper Ln, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1224 sqft
Quiet Country Setting - If you are ready for country living this is the property for you. It is located at the end of a country gravel road yet very convenient to the interstates. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all electric.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5755 Roy Cooper Ln
5755 Roy Cooper Ln, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
If you are ready for country living this is the property for you. It is located at the end of a country gravel road yet very convenient to the interstates. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all electric. Well and septic helps keep the costs down.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
69 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Hope Valley
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
77 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1143 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
