apartments with pool
83 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 Bartlett Circle
507 Bartlett Circle, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2250 sqft
507 Bartlett Circle, Hillsborough, NC - Beautifully designed open floor plan close to Duke/Chapel Hill and near the heart of Historic Hillsborough.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Bartlett Circle
1204 Bartlett Circle, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2300 sqft
Clean, well-maint, 4BR2.5BA twnhome in Churton Gr neighborhd; trails, comm pool. Kit/Dining/Brft open to Family Rm w/lots of natural light. Bonus rm off upstairs loft for study, den, exercise, kids play area, etc. Upgrades thru-out.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
52 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,279
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,411
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1231 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
69 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Hope Valley
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
77 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
37 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1333 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
