apartments with pool
221 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with pool
8 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
11 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
9 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
3 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
1 Unit Available
301 Pine Forest Trail
301 Pine Forest Trl, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
Great end 2 bedroom unit Town home, close to shopping and restaurants. Includes cozy family rooms that leads to the kitchen. Has tons of cabinet spaces, dishwasher included along with other appliances. Washer and dryer included as well.
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
Results within 1 mile of Knightdale
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
1517 Long Cove Court
1517 Long Cove Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Beautiful, Updated & Clean 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Home in Desirable Hedingham! Pool and Fitness Center Access included in rent! Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and FP. Open Floor Plan to Kitchen makes it great for gatherings and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
12 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
7 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
2 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.
1 Unit Available
1101 Amber Acres Lane
1101 Amber Acres Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Great curb appeal on this recently renovated ranch style home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, bamboo hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout the house.
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.
1 Unit Available
Hedingham
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a
1 Unit Available
5401 North
6014 Kayton Street
6014 Kayton Street, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2181 sqft
Avail 8/1. 2019-built townhome, featuring 4-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-like living w/ amenities incl. pool, clubhouse, dog park, lake & running trails. 1st floor offers guest bedroom & full bath.
