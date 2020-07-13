/
apartments with pool
12 Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC with pool
3 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$939
1121 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
7 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
10 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.
5 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
1 Unit Available
2202 Huntington Rd E-5
2202 Huntington Rd, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2134 sqft
Townhouse / Burlington - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1.5 story townhouse in Burlington. End unit with fenced-in natural area. Large living room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Main level master bedroom and bath.
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
