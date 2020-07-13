/
apartments with pool
214 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with pool
11 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2646 Kilmartin Drive
2646 Kilmartin Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2250 sqft
Gorgeous single family home with 4 bedrooms, loft , Large family room, Flex room & Kitchen with 2 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
1921 Maple Sugar Lane
1921 Maple Sugar Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1618 sqft
1921 Maple Sugar Lane Available 05/15/20 One Level Home with Two Car Garage! - Lovely ranch style home in Fuquay Varina community just off Hwy 55 and moments to Holly Springs.
1 Unit Available
2952 Lake Barkley Way
2952 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with walk in shower. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
1 Unit Available
208 Atwood Drive
208 Atwood Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3015 sqft
Available 07/06; Small pets OK. Call 919-710-8070 to view. Stunning Estate home w/just over 3000sqft-4 bedrooms/bonus/sunroom 2 car garage backing up to walking trails located in pool comm. 1st floor bedrm is perfect for guests or a private office.
1 Unit Available
2037 Campana Drive
2037 Campana Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2988 sqft
Beautiful and bright home situated in the desirable Cypress Meadows community. Sun room and first floor bedroom. Spacious bonus room. First time to rent and tons of custom upgrades. Close to shopping, entertainment and dining.
1 Unit Available
1005 Travern Drive
1005 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.
1 Unit Available
313 Teal Lake Drive
313 Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful two story home with plenty of must see features.
1 Unit Available
127 Misty Pike Drive
127 Misty Pike Dr, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2114 sqft
Brand new 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home with open layout. SS appliances, Granite counter top. Huge backyard. Conveniently located off of 401 and Ten-Ten rd. Walk able distance to shopping. 15 min to Raleigh downtown.
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
1 Unit Available
2025 Ginseng Lane
2025 Ginseng Lane, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2917 sqft
What a lovely home! Full of updates and comforts to make days at home joyful !! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
18 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
209 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
10 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1 Unit Available
1391 Patriot Points Way
1391 Patriot Points Way, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2560 sqft
NO PET! No smoker. MOVE IN READY-NEW CUSTOM built by Massengill Design-Build! First floor master & 1st floor guest suite/office; 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor+large bonus room. Hardwood main floor. Covered front porch, Screened-in porch, Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
240 Milpass Drive
240 Milpass Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island.
1 Unit Available
117 Aldeburgh Court
117 Aldeburgh Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4300 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/3/2020! Beautiful home with finished basement on cul-de-sac lot! 1st floor office and formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area that opens to family room with gas fireplace.
