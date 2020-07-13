Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with pool

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
113 Windy Creek Lane
113 Windy Creek Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1750 sqft
2-Story Charleston Style home w/large covered porch & SOLAR SYSTEM in much sought after Apex close to shopping, restaurants, HYW 64/55 & I-540. 3 BR, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
107 S Mason Street
107 South Mason Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Townhome in awesome Apex location, minutes to Hwy 55, shopping, and restaurants! First floor with large open living room and great wooded view with large back deck. Half bath and W/D hook up downstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
509 S Center Street
509 Center St, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1533 sqft
PEAK OF GOOD LIVING .4 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN APEX/ Salem Street ! Single family home w/cov. front porch, 2-car garage on 1.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Blue Jay Point
1883 Blue Jay Point, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2518 sqft
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2220 Red Knot Lane
2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st. A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1817 Misty Hollow Lane
1817 Misty Hollow Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2421 sqft
Come home to the popular Waterford Green Sub. Great 4 bedroom home plus bonus. Hardwoods in Foyer/dining/living/kit/breakfast rm. All white kitchen with island & pantry. Vaulted master w/WIC. Beautiful pool & tennis community. Fenced yard, .

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1026 Waymaker Court
1026 Waymaker Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2428 sqft
Walk to the Beaver Creek shopping center for shopping, movie,dining. Luxury 3 story TH. Ground level has attached 2 car garage & huge bonus room w/ full bath. Spacious main level is open concept & has hardwoods throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Lea Island Cove
1721 Lea Island Cove, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3483 sqft
Great Single Family House w/ 5 BR+4 BA+ Bonus+Office & 2-Car Garage in Bella Casa /Apex. Open concept floor plan with 1st floor Bedroom w/ full bath, Gourmet kitchen features Gas stove, Granite counter tops, tile back splash & SS appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Blackburn Road
1202 Blackburn Road, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1905 sqft
MOVING TO APEX-CARY-RALEIGH - BEST PLACE TO RENT - One Story Home in Heart of Apex, Desirable Haddon Hall subdivision. Featuring Open Kitchen, Pantry, Breakfast Bar and Open to the Family Room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2041 sqft
Brand New Energy-Efficient Single Family Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-car garage in Deer Creek/ Apex. Easy access to Jordan Lake, I-540/64/55. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & parks. Open floor plan w/ Hardwoods throughout the main floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2328 sqft
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Bella Casa, Apex. Easy access to I-540/64/US-1. Hardwood throughout main floor features with LR/DR/Kitchen/Breakfast/Family w/ fireplace & Guest BR w/ full bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
108 Windy Creek Lane
108 Windy Creek Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Village styles home with sidewalks out front and alley out back for driveway and garage. Open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen on the main level. All hardwood floor through the 1st floor. Granite counter in the kitchen with a large island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2682 sqft
Great location !! Minutes to 540 / 64 / 55 / 1 /downtownApex / Hollyspring. Close to shopping center and everything. Popular open floorplan featuring 5 bedrooms w/ 1 guest bedroom down, and 3 full baths. Hardwoodthroughout main area the first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
612 Sawcut Lane
612 Sawcut Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1879 sqft
2 Story Townhome with 1-car garage. Open floor plan. Kitchen/dining has all appliances, lots of counter space and breakfast bar.. Ceiling fans, blinds and neutral colors.Master Bath has dual sinks, Garden Tub and Separate Shower.

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Apex rents declined significantly over the past month

Apex rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apex stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,341 for a two-bedroom. Apex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Apex over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Apex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apex, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Apex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,341 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apex fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apex than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Apex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
    Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
    Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
    Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
    Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
    Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill