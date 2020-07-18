All apartments in Durham
Location

919 Cinnamon Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 919 Cinnamon Dr. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
919 Cinnamon Dr. Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom Townhouse in SW Durham, Auburn Square! - Pending Application - Available in AUGUST!

If you're looking for proximity to the RTP, The Streets at Southpoint, Durham, Chapel Hill, I-40, and more, then this 3 bedroom townhome may be the perfect fit for you. You'll be within 5 minutes of dining, cinema, retail, and just about everything you can want or need.

Inside you'll find a nice open kitchen with lots of cupboard space and cabinets. The living room features a fireplace, and easy access out back, as it leads to a fenced back patio with a little bit of green. Additionally, the good sized rooms, 2 1/2 baths, and convenience make this a wonderful spot to live.

Pets allowed with approval and deposits.

Tenants in property, showings require at least 24 hour notice.
650+ credit requirement

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4131326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have any available units?
919 Cinnamon Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have?
Some of 919 Cinnamon Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Cinnamon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
919 Cinnamon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Cinnamon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Cinnamon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. offer parking?
No, 919 Cinnamon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Cinnamon Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 919 Cinnamon Dr. has a pool.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 919 Cinnamon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Cinnamon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Cinnamon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Cinnamon Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
