Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:54 PM

9 Kevin Court

9 Kevin Court · (919) 928-5131 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Kevin Court, Durham, NC 27713
Parkwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy ranch home on a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced in yard in southwest Durham. This home has been well maintained & updated. Extensive yet self maintaining landscaping creates stunning curb appeal. Custom cement pavers lead to the entrance of home.You will enjoy the privacy of the wooded lot, patio & deck. Granite counters, premiere vinyl flooring, refinished bath tubs & toilets. Siding has been recently painted, heat pump is 5 years old. Please contact us for a video tour of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Kevin Court have any available units?
9 Kevin Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Kevin Court have?
Some of 9 Kevin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Kevin Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 Kevin Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Kevin Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 Kevin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 9 Kevin Court offer parking?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not offer parking.
Does 9 Kevin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Kevin Court have a pool?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not have a pool.
Does 9 Kevin Court have accessible units?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Kevin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Kevin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Kevin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
