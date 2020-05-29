9 Kevin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy ranch home on a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced in yard in southwest Durham. This home has been well maintained & updated. Extensive yet self maintaining landscaping creates stunning curb appeal. Custom cement pavers lead to the entrance of home.You will enjoy the privacy of the wooded lot, patio & deck. Granite counters, premiere vinyl flooring, refinished bath tubs & toilets. Siding has been recently painted, heat pump is 5 years old. Please contact us for a video tour of the property.