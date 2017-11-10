814 Foster Street

Amenities

The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard. Walk to Farmer's Market / Central Park, Geer St Garden, Cocoa Cinnamon Coffee, Motorco, Crossfit Gym, YMCA, Carolina Theater, etc. Fully furnished 12 months at $2200/month. Unfurnished $1650 Shorter term possible. Water/Sewer inc. . 3D Tour: https://bit.ly/814cFoster3D Video Tour Also Available.