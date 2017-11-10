All apartments in Durham
814 Foster Street

814 Foster Street · (919) 740-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

814 Foster Street, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard. Walk to Farmer's Market / Central Park, Geer St Garden, Cocoa Cinnamon Coffee, Motorco, Crossfit Gym, YMCA, Carolina Theater, etc. Fully furnished 12 months at $2200/month. Unfurnished $1650 Shorter term possible. Water/Sewer inc. . 3D Tour: https://bit.ly/814cFoster3D Video Tour Also Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Foster Street have any available units?
814 Foster Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Foster Street have?
Some of 814 Foster Street's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Foster Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 Foster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Foster Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 Foster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 814 Foster Street offer parking?
No, 814 Foster Street does not offer parking.
Does 814 Foster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Foster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Foster Street have a pool?
Yes, 814 Foster Street has a pool.
Does 814 Foster Street have accessible units?
No, 814 Foster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Foster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Foster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Foster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Foster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
