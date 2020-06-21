All apartments in Durham
76 Pocono Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

76 Pocono Dr

76 Pocono Drive · (919) 907-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 Pocono Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76 Pocono Dr · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
Available NOW! Well maintained three level townhome w/ loft in Thompson Ridge! - Available NOW!

Feel right at home in this well-kept townhome! Located in the popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located 10 minutes from Duke University. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.

76 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are spacious and provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. Enjoy your gas fireplace on those wintry nights. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with ample amount of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island!

The floor plan is IDEAL for roommates! On the second level, you'll find a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, a laundry area w/ washer and dryer included, as well as a loft area perfect for a library/office area/flex space. The third floor has another large bedroom, ensuite bathroom, and a closet! Use the unfinished attic space as extra storage.

The community is beautifully kept and you have access to the fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!

HOA dues, trash collection, and lawn care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.

Pets considered.

View this home virtually here: https://youtu.be/fFn7iD0Fu3E

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3284279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 76 Pocono Dr have any available units?
76 Pocono Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76 Pocono Dr have?
Some of 76 Pocono Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Pocono Dr currently offering any rent specials?
76 Pocono Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Pocono Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 76 Pocono Dr is pet friendly.
Does 76 Pocono Dr offer parking?
Yes, 76 Pocono Dr does offer parking.
Does 76 Pocono Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Pocono Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Pocono Dr have a pool?
Yes, 76 Pocono Dr has a pool.
Does 76 Pocono Dr have accessible units?
No, 76 Pocono Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Pocono Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Pocono Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Pocono Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76 Pocono Dr has units with air conditioning.

