76 Pocono Dr.

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system gym parking pool

Available NOW! Well maintained three level townhome w/ loft in Thompson Ridge! - Available NOW!



Feel right at home in this well-kept townhome! Located in the popular Thompson Ridge community, you are conveniently located 10 minutes from Duke University. Commuting is easy as you're close to I-85, Durham Fwy 147 and 15/501.



76 Pocono Drive townhome combines all of the modern amenities with everyday functionality! The open-concept first floor boasts tons of natural sunlight and hardwood floors throughout. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are spacious and provide the perfect floor plan for entertaining. Enjoy your gas fireplace on those wintry nights. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with ample amount of counter space, stainless steel appliances, rich dark colored cabinets, and a large granite island!



The floor plan is IDEAL for roommates! On the second level, you'll find a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, a laundry area w/ washer and dryer included, as well as a loft area perfect for a library/office area/flex space. The third floor has another large bedroom, ensuite bathroom, and a closet! Use the unfinished attic space as extra storage.



The community is beautifully kept and you have access to the fitness center, swimming pool, and walking trails!



HOA dues, trash collection, and lawn care are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities and renter's insurance.



Pets considered.



View this home virtually here: https://youtu.be/fFn7iD0Fu3E



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info email Lynlee Maddren at lynlee@acorn-oak.com.



No Cats Allowed



