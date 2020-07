Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Three Bedroom with Hardwood Floors - This property offers three bedrooms, one full bath and a separate dining room. The large kitchen offers tons of cabinets for extra storage. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors. The range and refrigerator are included in this rate. Central (electric) heat and air condition.

If you have your own appliances we can reduce the rent to 995.00

NO PETS. Must have renters insurance.



(RLNE5916999)