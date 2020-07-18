All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 4131 Lillington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
4131 Lillington Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

4131 Lillington Drive

4131 Lillington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Northeast Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4131 Lillington Drive, Durham, NC 27704
Northeast Durham

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4131 Lillington Drive Available 07/17/20 4131 Lillington Drive - Three floor, 1750 square foot townhouse available with three bedroom and 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and W/D Connections (located in unfinished basement and coat closet). Central Gas Heat, Central Air Conditioning.Carpet, unfinished basement, deck, and one-car garage. Pets negotiable.

Directions: Durham North: The Villages of Independence Park: From I-85, go North on Roxboro Road, Right on Carver Street, Left on Ben Franklin, Left on Danube, and Right onto Lillington.

Coming 7/17/2020.

(RLNE2833244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Lillington Drive have any available units?
4131 Lillington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 4131 Lillington Drive have?
Some of 4131 Lillington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Lillington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Lillington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Lillington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Lillington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Lillington Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Lillington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Lillington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Lillington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Lillington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Lillington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4131 Lillington Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd
Durham, NC 27713
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd
Durham, NC 27517
810 Ninth
810 9th St
Durham, NC 27705
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz
Durham, NC 27704

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University