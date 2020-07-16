All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

406 Price Ave.

406 Price Avenue · (919) 675-1444 ext. 60
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Price Avenue, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 Price Ave. · Avail. Aug 5

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
406 Price Ave. Available 08/05/20 Central Durham 1 bedroom home with tons of natural light! - AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!

Duplex unit on Price Ave., off Fayetteville Rd. just an 8 minute walk to NC Central University, 1 mile from the Durham Freeway, and less than 1.5 miles from Downtown Durham and the Bulls Ballpark! Nestled on a low traffic street, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all the hustle and bustle of Downtown but at a reasonable price.

What you get: Ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, back yard space, good sized closet, and more.

Pets are allowed with approval and fees. One pet limit.
Maximum of 2 people per unit.
650+ credit requirement.
24+ hour notice required for all showing request.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2523076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 406 Price Ave. have any available units?
406 Price Ave. has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Price Ave. have?
Some of 406 Price Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Price Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
406 Price Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Price Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Price Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 406 Price Ave. offer parking?
No, 406 Price Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 406 Price Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Price Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Price Ave. have a pool?
No, 406 Price Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 406 Price Ave. have accessible units?
No, 406 Price Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Price Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Price Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Price Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Price Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

