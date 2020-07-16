Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

406 Price Ave. Available 08/05/20 Central Durham 1 bedroom home with tons of natural light! - AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!



Duplex unit on Price Ave., off Fayetteville Rd. just an 8 minute walk to NC Central University, 1 mile from the Durham Freeway, and less than 1.5 miles from Downtown Durham and the Bulls Ballpark! Nestled on a low traffic street, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all the hustle and bustle of Downtown but at a reasonable price.



What you get: Ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, back yard space, good sized closet, and more.



Pets are allowed with approval and fees. One pet limit.

Maximum of 2 people per unit.

650+ credit requirement.

24+ hour notice required for all showing request.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com



