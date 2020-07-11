All apartments in Durham
3607 Abercromby Drive
3607 Abercromby Drive

3607 Abercromby Drive · (704) 654-3322
Location

3607 Abercromby Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1465 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have any available units?
3607 Abercromby Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3607 Abercromby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Abercromby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Abercromby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive offer parking?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have a pool?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Abercromby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Abercromby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
