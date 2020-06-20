3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard

Amenities
AVAIL 7/10! Beautiful end-unit 4 bedroom townhouse in Wynterfield! Middle level has spacious living space w/ fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining room, & large living room w/ corner gas fireplace. Nice deck off living room. 3rd floor - master suite w/ sep shower & garden tub, 2 bedrooms, & laundry area. Lower level has 1-car garage and large 4th bedroom or bonus/office with 1/2 bath. GREAT LOCATION- close to Duke, UNC, Southpoint, RTP, and all major highways. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.