Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:40 PM

3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard

3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard · (919) 459-6300
Location

3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
AVAIL 7/10! Beautiful end-unit 4 bedroom townhouse in Wynterfield! Middle level has spacious living space w/ fully equipped eat-in kitchen, dining room, & large living room w/ corner gas fireplace. Nice deck off living room. 3rd floor - master suite w/ sep shower & garden tub, 2 bedrooms, & laundry area. Lower level has 1-car garage and large 4th bedroom or bonus/office with 1/2 bath. GREAT LOCATION- close to Duke, UNC, Southpoint, RTP, and all major highways. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Courtney Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
