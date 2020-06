Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Ashley Forest! - *Only available for short term lease through 7/31/2020*



Available Now!



Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Ashley Forest! This property is just minutes away from both Brier Creek and RTP!



This home offers many great features highlighted by its inviting back deck and fenced in backyard! Upon entrance, you’ll be greeted with great natural sunlight and a spacious floor plan. The kitchen comes with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Upstairs, you’ll find your huge master bedroom along with 2 additional good sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom.



Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Email Derek Schoenrock with Acorn+Oak Property Management at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE2891942)