Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:42 PM

2825 South Roxboro Street

2825 South Roxboro Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1701469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2825 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27707
Hope Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced!!! HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. This beautiful bungalow home features a large living room, a gorgeous and stylish eat-in kitchen w/large island, lovely luxury vinyl plank floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a chic bathroom. Close to all this home is a catch! Start enjoying your new home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: Charles E. Jordan High School
Middle school: Sherwood Githens Middle School
Elementary school: Southwest Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have any available units?
2825 South Roxboro Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2825 South Roxboro Street currently offering any rent specials?
2825 South Roxboro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 South Roxboro Street pet-friendly?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street offer parking?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not offer parking.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have a pool?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not have a pool.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have accessible units?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 South Roxboro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 South Roxboro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
