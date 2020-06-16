Amenities

2202 Anthony Dr Unit B Available 07/08/20 RENOVATED Large 3 bedroom Duplex close to Duke! - Available early July!



2202 Anthony unit B was fully renovated last Summer and is ready for you to move-in! This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome features gray luxury vinyl plank throughout the open first floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, tons of counter space and a stunning subway tile backsplash. Small bedroom (great for an office) and a full bathroom is also downstairs.



Up the beautifully redone wooden stairs, youll find two spacious bedrooms with great closets. Master bedroom has built in shelving and office area. The ceiling fans are remote controlled! The bathroom has a shower/tub combo, oversized vanity, and new fixtures.



Outside, you have a storage closet and parking for 2 cars.



Pets considered. Section 8 Housing not accepted. A credit score of 650+ required and income of 3x the monthly rental rate.



Virtually view this home here - https://youtu.be/zxaLQgVnvzE & https://youtu.be/lPVlk_s7Vpc



Tenants responsible for renter's insurance and all utilities. $60 monthly water bill will be assessed to the tenant on top of rent.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info, email Lynlee at lynlee@acorn-oak.com



