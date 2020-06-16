All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2202 Anthony Dr Unit B

2202 Anthony Dr · (919) 907-1289
Location

2202 Anthony Dr, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B · Avail. Jul 8

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2202 Anthony Dr Unit B Available 07/08/20 RENOVATED Large 3 bedroom Duplex close to Duke! - Available early July!

2202 Anthony unit B was fully renovated last Summer and is ready for you to move-in! This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome features gray luxury vinyl plank throughout the open first floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, tons of counter space and a stunning subway tile backsplash. Small bedroom (great for an office) and a full bathroom is also downstairs.

Up the beautifully redone wooden stairs, youll find two spacious bedrooms with great closets. Master bedroom has built in shelving and office area. The ceiling fans are remote controlled! The bathroom has a shower/tub combo, oversized vanity, and new fixtures.

Outside, you have a storage closet and parking for 2 cars.

Pets considered. Section 8 Housing not accepted. A credit score of 650+ required and income of 3x the monthly rental rate.

Virtually view this home here - https://youtu.be/zxaLQgVnvzE & https://youtu.be/lPVlk_s7Vpc

Tenants responsible for renter's insurance and all utilities. $60 monthly water bill will be assessed to the tenant on top of rent.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info, email Lynlee at lynlee@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4844425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have any available units?
2202 Anthony Dr Unit B has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have?
Some of 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Anthony Dr Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does offer parking.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Anthony Dr Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
