202 Cloverdale Drive Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST! Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in NE Raleigh! - This home is located conveniently to Downtown Durham, RTP, and Falls Lake.

Positioned conveniently near NC-98, I-85, and US-70, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.



Inside you’ll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom, Hardwoods Throughout on Main Floor, Carpet Upstairs, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Tile floor kitchen, Nice Counter Space and Cabinets, Separate Dining Room and Eat-in-Kitchen, Garbage Disposal, Double Doors Leading to Patio and Deck, and Much More.



Nice Deck and Patio make for a great place to entertain or relax.

Enjoy the convenience of the 2 car garage.



The move couldn’t be easier with the Washer and Dryer Included.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



