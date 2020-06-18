All apartments in Durham
202 Cloverdale Drive

202 Cloverdale Drive · (919) 675-1444
Location

202 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Cloverdale Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
202 Cloverdale Drive Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST! Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in NE Raleigh! - This home is located conveniently to Downtown Durham, RTP, and Falls Lake.
Positioned conveniently near NC-98, I-85, and US-70, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.

Inside you’ll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closet. Large Master Bathroom, Hardwoods Throughout on Main Floor, Carpet Upstairs, Cozy Gas Fireplace, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, Tile floor kitchen, Nice Counter Space and Cabinets, Separate Dining Room and Eat-in-Kitchen, Garbage Disposal, Double Doors Leading to Patio and Deck, and Much More.

Nice Deck and Patio make for a great place to entertain or relax.
Enjoy the convenience of the 2 car garage.

The move couldn’t be easier with the Washer and Dryer Included.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have any available units?
202 Cloverdale Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Cloverdale Drive have?
Some of 202 Cloverdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Cloverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Cloverdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Cloverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Cloverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Cloverdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Cloverdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Cloverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Cloverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Cloverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Cloverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Cloverdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
