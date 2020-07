Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage online portal on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to 200 East conveniently located near I-40 close to Research Triangle Park. Our desirable one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes have everything you are looking for to live comfortably and in style. 200 East's impeccable interiors combined with essential features like air conditioning, wood-style flooring, and spacious closets will make you feel at home. You are sure to love the heart of your home - the kitchen - complete with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and deluxe cabinetry. Cooking your favorite recipes will be easy and cleaning up after will be a snap, giving you extra time to enjoy it the way you want to. Treat yourself with several amenities including an indoor pool, outside kitchen on the expanded pool deck as well as a state of the art 24 Hour Fitness Center. Proudly a Pet Friendly community welcoming large pets !!!