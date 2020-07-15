1513 N Alston Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692



Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit available. New bathroom tile, sink, toilet and fixtures. New gas forced-air heat and central air, ceiling fans, parking. New paint, windows, blinds, ceiling fans, LED lighting and automatic dusk to dawn exterior lights! 5 minute drive to downtown! Two parks within 5 minute walk. Don't wait! We do NOT advertise on Craigslist, ads on that site about this property are a SCAM. Property manager has ownership interest in property. Property owned by licensed real estate agent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297692

Property Id 297692



No Pets Allowed



