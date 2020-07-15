All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

1513 N Alston Ave B

1513 North Alston Avenue · (919) 999-2362
Location

1513 North Alston Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692

Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit available. New bathroom tile, sink, toilet and fixtures. New gas forced-air heat and central air, ceiling fans, parking. New paint, windows, blinds, ceiling fans, LED lighting and automatic dusk to dawn exterior lights! 5 minute drive to downtown! Two parks within 5 minute walk. Don't wait! We do NOT advertise on Craigslist, ads on that site about this property are a SCAM. Property manager has ownership interest in property. Property owned by licensed real estate agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297692
Property Id 297692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have any available units?
1513 N Alston Ave B has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1513 N Alston Ave B have?
Some of 1513 N Alston Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 N Alston Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1513 N Alston Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 N Alston Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 1513 N Alston Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 1513 N Alston Ave B offers parking.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 N Alston Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have a pool?
No, 1513 N Alston Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1513 N Alston Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 N Alston Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 N Alston Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1513 N Alston Ave B has units with air conditioning.
