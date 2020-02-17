All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1405 N. Gregson St.

1405 North Gregson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 North Gregson Street, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard! - Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard!

You can't miss the character in this beautifully located home. Original glowing hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets with built in storage, even a cozy retro phone nook.

Renovated kitchen and bathrooms bring modern simplicity into this classic space. Have coffee on the new back deck before you take a stroll downtown...Play in the fenced backyard, bike to Whole Foods or access 1-47, I-85 or 15-501 in minutes.

Property offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management

650 + Credit score required for lease

Income 3 times monthly rent required for lease

Pets allowed with approval and deposit

Managing broker Anna Bloodworth

Showings scheduled via email: anna@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5844291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have any available units?
1405 N. Gregson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 1405 N. Gregson St. have?
Some of 1405 N. Gregson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 N. Gregson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1405 N. Gregson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 N. Gregson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 N. Gregson St. is pet friendly.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. offer parking?
Yes, 1405 N. Gregson St. does offer parking.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 N. Gregson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have a pool?
No, 1405 N. Gregson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have accessible units?
No, 1405 N. Gregson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 N. Gregson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 N. Gregson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 N. Gregson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
