1405 N. Gregson St.

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard! - Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard!



You can't miss the character in this beautifully located home. Original glowing hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets with built in storage, even a cozy retro phone nook.



Renovated kitchen and bathrooms bring modern simplicity into this classic space. Have coffee on the new back deck before you take a stroll downtown...Play in the fenced backyard, bike to Whole Foods or access 1-47, I-85 or 15-501 in minutes.



Property offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management



650 + Credit score required for lease



Income 3 times monthly rent required for lease



Pets allowed with approval and deposit



Managing broker Anna Bloodworth



Showings scheduled via email: anna@acorn-oak.com



