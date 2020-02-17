1405 N. Gregson St.

Amenities
Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard!
You can't miss the character in this beautifully located home. Original glowing hardwoods, wood burning fireplace, walk in closets with built in storage, even a cozy retro phone nook.
Renovated kitchen and bathrooms bring modern simplicity into this classic space. Have coffee on the new back deck before you take a stroll downtown...Play in the fenced backyard, bike to Whole Foods or access 1-47, I-85 or 15-501 in minutes.
Property offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management
650 + Credit score required for lease
Income 3 times monthly rent required for lease
Pets allowed with approval and deposit
Managing broker Anna Bloodworth
Showings scheduled via email: anna@acorn-oak.com
(RLNE5844291)