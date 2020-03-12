13 Pierre Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Available Soon! Charming 3 bedroom home in North Durham! - *All showings will be scheduled by email only*



Charming 3 bedroom home in Beauregard Heights! This home is less than 4 miles to downtown Durham and just minutes to i-85!



Your new home offers a large open floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight! Enjoy a wood burning fireplace in your spacious living perfect for the cold winter months ahead! The kitchen comes with all appliances and offers plentiful cabinet space. Walk out the back door and youll find a private deck overlooking an oversized backyard! Washer and Dryer are included as well.



This home also offers a private driveway and huge storage shed! Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Come reserve this home today and email Derek at derek@acorn-oak.com for a showing.



(RLNE2685309)