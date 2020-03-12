All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13 Pierre Place

13 Pierre Place · No Longer Available
Location

13 Pierre Place, Durham, NC 27704

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! Charming 3 bedroom home in North Durham! - *All showings will be scheduled by email only*

Charming 3 bedroom home in Beauregard Heights! This home is less than 4 miles to downtown Durham and just minutes to i-85!

Your new home offers a large open floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight! Enjoy a wood burning fireplace in your spacious living perfect for the cold winter months ahead! The kitchen comes with all appliances and offers plentiful cabinet space. Walk out the back door and youll find a private deck overlooking an oversized backyard! Washer and Dryer are included as well.

This home also offers a private driveway and huge storage shed! Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Come reserve this home today and email Derek at derek@acorn-oak.com for a showing.

(RLNE2685309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Pierre Place have any available units?
13 Pierre Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 13 Pierre Place have?
Some of 13 Pierre Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Pierre Place currently offering any rent specials?
13 Pierre Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Pierre Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Pierre Place is pet friendly.
Does 13 Pierre Place offer parking?
No, 13 Pierre Place does not offer parking.
Does 13 Pierre Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Pierre Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Pierre Place have a pool?
No, 13 Pierre Place does not have a pool.
Does 13 Pierre Place have accessible units?
No, 13 Pierre Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Pierre Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Pierre Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Pierre Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Pierre Place has units with air conditioning.
