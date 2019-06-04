Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

1232 Orchard Oriole Ln Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home Overlooking Frazier Lake, Centrally Located in Durham! - Available July 3rd, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home!



Don't miss out on this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home centrally located in Durham! This home is 9 minutes to Southpoint Mall, 11 minutes to downtown, and located just near the intersection of Cook Rd + MLK Jr. Parkway. Only 5 miles from Duke University and Duke Hospital. Tucked away enough to enjoy a quiet neighborhood and yet so close to Durham's many offerings!



The home opens up to the spacious living room with a gas fireplace as its centerpiece. Living room flows into the large dining room with huge windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow in! Open concept kitchen sporting a gas range, dishwasher and huge basin sink. Two car garage is just off the kitchen! Walk upstairs to view the massive master bedroom with two walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower! Two other great sized guest bedrooms with a full bathroom in between.



Don't forget about the peaceful back deck overlooking Frazier Lake with a fenced in yard. Perfect for anyone looking to kick back after a long day!



Washer and dryer included! Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details!



