Durham, NC
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1232 Orchard Oriole Ln

1232 Orchard Oriole Lane · (919) 213-1575
Location

1232 Orchard Oriole Lane, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln · Avail. Jul 3

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home Overlooking Frazier Lake, Centrally Located in Durham! - Available July 3rd, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home!

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home centrally located in Durham! This home is 9 minutes to Southpoint Mall, 11 minutes to downtown, and located just near the intersection of Cook Rd + MLK Jr. Parkway. Only 5 miles from Duke University and Duke Hospital. Tucked away enough to enjoy a quiet neighborhood and yet so close to Durham's many offerings!

The home opens up to the spacious living room with a gas fireplace as its centerpiece. Living room flows into the large dining room with huge windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow in! Open concept kitchen sporting a gas range, dishwasher and huge basin sink. Two car garage is just off the kitchen! Walk upstairs to view the massive master bedroom with two walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower! Two other great sized guest bedrooms with a full bathroom in between.

Don't forget about the peaceful back deck overlooking Frazier Lake with a fenced in yard. Perfect for anyone looking to kick back after a long day!

Washer and dryer included! Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have any available units?
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have?
Some of 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln does offer parking.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have a pool?
No, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have accessible units?
No, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Orchard Oriole Ln has units with air conditioning.
