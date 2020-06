Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Situated in desirable Southpoint Mall area! Move in ready bright better than new townhouse. Shopping, Dining and entertainment nearby.Near RTP and I40, and Convenient to RDU airport, Duke University, UNC! Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and blinds included. Must see! The landlord is replacing the 1st floor carpet with hardwood flooring. The application fee is $50 per adult.