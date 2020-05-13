All apartments in Durham
1007 Red Hat Lane

Location

1007 Red Hat Lane, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 Red Hat Lane · Avail. now

$1,670

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1007 Red Hat Lane - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1740 Sq Ft 2 Story House. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Tile backsplash. Pool and clubhouse privileges. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, garden tub and double vanity. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. NO SMOKING!

NO PETS.

To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.

Directions to the property:South Durham: Copper Creek: Go south on Fayetteville St., left on Barbee Rd., left on Woodcroft Pkwy, right on Copper Creek Dr., and left on Red Hat.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2400425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have any available units?
1007 Red Hat Lane has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1007 Red Hat Lane have?
Some of 1007 Red Hat Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Red Hat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Red Hat Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Red Hat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Red Hat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Red Hat Lane does offer parking.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Red Hat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Red Hat Lane has a pool.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 Red Hat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Red Hat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Red Hat Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 Red Hat Lane has units with air conditioning.
