Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

1007 Red Hat Lane - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1740 Sq Ft 2 Story House. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Tile backsplash. Pool and clubhouse privileges. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, garden tub and double vanity. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. NO SMOKING!



NO PETS.



To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.



Directions to the property:South Durham: Copper Creek: Go south on Fayetteville St., left on Barbee Rd., left on Woodcroft Pkwy, right on Copper Creek Dr., and left on Red Hat.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2400425)