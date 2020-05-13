Amenities
1007 Red Hat Lane - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath 1740 Sq Ft 2 Story House. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Tile backsplash. Pool and clubhouse privileges. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, garden tub and double vanity. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. NO SMOKING!
NO PETS.
To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.
Directions to the property:South Durham: Copper Creek: Go south on Fayetteville St., left on Barbee Rd., left on Woodcroft Pkwy, right on Copper Creek Dr., and left on Red Hat.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2400425)