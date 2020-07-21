Rent Calculator
All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2656 Poplar Cove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2656 Poplar Cove Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2656 Poplar Cove Dr
2656 Poplar Cove Dr NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2656 Poplar Cove Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027
Amenities
granite counters
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Home!!! - Nice 4 bedroom 2 story home with a 2 car garage. This beautiful house has LVP floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Custom cabinetry with granite countertops.
(RLNE5395276)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have any available units?
2656 Poplar Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Concord Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have?
Some of 2656 Poplar Cove Dr's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2656 Poplar Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Poplar Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Poplar Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Poplar Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 Poplar Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
