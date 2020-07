Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center car charging car wash area coffee bar dog park fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service yoga accessible 24hr gym bike storage clubhouse concierge conference room dog grooming area playground

Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems and close proximity to excellent retail, corporate offices and strong public schools. Come check us out today and see how you can live a more balanced life.