Maple Glenn Ln 3651

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3651 Maple Glenn, Sir John Hill 3 story condo....Avail May - 3 story condo located in Sir Johns Hill community.

Main floor has kitchen, living room and half bath. Balcony off living room.

Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 1 bedroom with fireplace and private entrance to lower patio.

Enclosed patio area off kitchen. Outside storage shed.

Off street Parking.

Water, trash and lawn care included in rent.

Pets conditional with owner approval.

No smoking

Avail May

https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/8061707

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



