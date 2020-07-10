All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

Maple Glenn Ln 3651

3651 Maple Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Maple Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3651 Maple Glenn, Sir John Hill 3 story condo....Avail May - 3 story condo located in Sir Johns Hill community.
Main floor has kitchen, living room and half bath. Balcony off living room.
Upper floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has 1 bedroom with fireplace and private entrance to lower patio.
Enclosed patio area off kitchen. Outside storage shed.
Off street Parking.
Water, trash and lawn care included in rent.
Pets conditional with owner approval.
No smoking
Avail May
https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/8061707
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

(RLNE5587527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have any available units?
Maple Glenn Ln 3651 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have?
Some of Maple Glenn Ln 3651's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Glenn Ln 3651 currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Glenn Ln 3651 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Glenn Ln 3651 pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 is pet friendly.
Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 offer parking?
Yes, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 offers parking.
Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have a pool?
No, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 does not have a pool.
Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have accessible units?
No, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Glenn Ln 3651 have units with dishwashers?
No, Maple Glenn Ln 3651 does not have units with dishwashers.

